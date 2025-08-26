SANDWICH – From Sandwich Police: The Sandwich Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying this individual who may have information regarding a recent shoplifting. If anyone has any information on the identity of this individual, please contact the Sandwich Police Department at 508-888-1212. Thank you for your assistance in this matter.
Sandwich Police seek subject in regards to shoplifting incident
August 26, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Democrats demand President Trump resume Revolution Wind
- Yarmouth police seeking tips on flag destruction at bridge dedicated to Marine
- Great white sharks are becoming more common farther north on the Atlantic coast
- State commits to 25 year conservation plan
- Paving work scheduled for Friday in Sandwich
- Vehicle overturns, snaps utility pole in Falmouth
- MassDOT parking space on Cape adds solar panels
- Fundraising campaign underway for centuries-old Falmouth property
- Cape leaders weighing real estate transfer fee
- LINKS: Yarmouth and Dennis establish committees to determine future plans for closed schools
- OpenCape begins process of leadership change as long time Executive Director departs
- Barnstable invites the public to discuss redesigns on parts of Main Street Hyannis
- Fourth West Nile Virus positive sample found in Falmouth