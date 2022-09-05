Sandwich Police seek three dirt bikers for reckless operation

SANDWICH – On Sunday, September 4, 2022, the Sandwich Police Department received an email complaint with an attached video that shows three rider on off road dirt bikes riding on Route 130 in Forestdale. The video was taken at approximately 2:45pm. The video shows the operators riding recklessly, without regard for themselves or anyone else on the road.

If you know these individuals, please contact the Sandwich Police Department at 508-888-1212.

Please help us identify these individuals before they hurt themselves or someone else.

