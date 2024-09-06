Sandwich Police warn of new scam



SANDWICH – Sandwich Police have received several reports of a SCAM that residents are receiving by both email and text message. The scammer will likely send a picture of your neighborhood or house. In the message they will express to you they know your address, name, and phone number. These scammers will allege that they have compromising videos and pictures of you they have gathered remotely. They will claim that you must send them a certain amount of money via Crypto Currency, or they will send these videos and pictures to all your contacts.

Be advised, this is a SCAM, and many people have lost money believing it. Please be careful and call the police if you have any questions or concerns.