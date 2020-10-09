BOURNE – A two-vehicle crash caused heavy damage to both vehicles and snarled traffic around the State Police rotary. The crash happened on Sandwich Road just before the rotary sometime after 10 AM. One person was taken to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Sandwich Road crash snarls traffic around State Police rotary in Bourne
October 9, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
