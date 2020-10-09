You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sandwich Road crash snarls traffic around State Police rotary in Bourne

Sandwich Road crash snarls traffic around State Police rotary in Bourne

October 9, 2020

MassDOT/CWN

BOURNE – A two-vehicle crash caused heavy damage to both vehicles and snarled traffic around the State Police rotary. The crash happened on Sandwich Road just before the rotary sometime after 10 AM. One person was taken to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

