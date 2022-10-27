Saturday is DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue as a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet. This event is an opportunity for anyone to safely dispose of unwanted or expired prescription medication by bringing them to your local police department for disposal.
This is also a good chance to remind people that most police departments have a drug disposal kisok in the front lobby of the police station which can be accessed 24 hours a day.