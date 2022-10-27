You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Saturday is DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Saturday is DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

October 27, 2022

CAPE COD – This Saturday, October 29th. from 10 AM-2 PM, local police departments will participate in the Drug Enforcement Agency’s 23rd “National Take Back Day” initiative.
The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue as a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet. This event is an opportunity for anyone to safely dispose of unwanted or expired prescription medication by bringing them to your local police department for disposal.
This is also a good chance to remind people that most police departments have a drug disposal kisok in the front lobby of the police station which can be accessed 24 hours a day.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 