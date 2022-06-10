Sawdust blamed for small fire overnight at Cuffy’s store in Dennis

DENNIS – Dennis Fire reports that on Friday at 1:56 AM, they responded to a commercial central station alarm located at 723 Route 28, Cuffy’s of Cape Cod. The Route 28 location is their flagship store and contains multiple 2 story wood framed buildings located on the property including a new 100’ x 100’ 2 story addition that is currently under construction. Companies investigated and found smoke coming from the roofline on the backside of the new addition. A 1st Alarm Assignment was requested. Entry was made, the fire was located with the assistance of thermal imaging cameras and extinguished using 1 ¾” hose lines. Extensive ventilation was required for all of the buildings. There was moderate smoke damage throughout the entire addition.

The fire is currently under investigation. All initial indications at this time are that the fire was caused by saw dust left inside a barrel within the addition.

There were no reported injuries to any fire personnel. An Engine Company from Yarmouth assisted on location. Dennis Police assisted with diverting traffic and road closures in the immediate area.