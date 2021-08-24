You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Scammers spoofing Mass State Police phone numbers

Scammers spoofing Mass State Police phone numbers

August 24, 2021


BOSTON, MA – The Massachusetts State Police wish to advise of a scam currently targeting residents in Massachusetts. These calls appear to be coming from Massachusetts State Police phone numbers; however, the caller ID is being “spoofed”, and the call is not legitimate. Some callers are claiming to be members of the State Police and are leaving messages requesting to return the call. Please be advised that these calls are fraudulent.

The State Police will never solicit personal data, donations, or any form of money over the phone. If you get such a call, please hang up and do not provide any personal or financial information.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 