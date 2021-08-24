Scammers spoofing Mass State Police phone numbers



BOSTON, MA – The Massachusetts State Police wish to advise of a scam currently targeting residents in Massachusetts. These calls appear to be coming from Massachusetts State Police phone numbers; however, the caller ID is being “spoofed”, and the call is not legitimate. Some callers are claiming to be members of the State Police and are leaving messages requesting to return the call. Please be advised that these calls are fraudulent.

The State Police will never solicit personal data, donations, or any form of money over the phone. If you get such a call, please hang up and do not provide any personal or financial information.