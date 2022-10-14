Scattered power outages after gusty winds, downpours move through

CAPE COD – Gusty winds up to 52 MPH in Truro combined with downpours that have resulted in 1 to 1.5 inches of rain across the Cape have caused scattered power outages. Barnstable was hardest hit with over 4,000 Eversource customers out at the height of the storm. Over 500 customers were out in Bourne and just over 400 in Dennis. Utility crews are working to restore service.

By 11 AM, most of the large outages had been restored. About 400 customers remained out in Barnstable. Most of the outages were caused by tree limbs falling on wires.