Scattered power outages after gusty winds, downpours move through

October 14, 2022

A section of Main Street (Route 6A) in West Barnstable near Marstons Lane was closed for a time due to downed wires.
CAPE COD – Gusty winds up to 52 MPH in Truro combined with downpours that have resulted in 1 to 1.5 inches of rain across the Cape have caused scattered power outages. Barnstable was hardest hit with over 4,000 Eversource customers out at the height of the storm. Over 500 customers were out in Bourne and just over 400 in Dennis. Utility crews are working to restore service.

By 11 AM, most of the large outages had been restored. About 400 customers remained out in Barnstable. Most of the outages were caused by tree limbs falling on wires.

Heavy rains caused street flooding in Bourne.
