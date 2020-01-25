CAPE COD – Scattered power outages were reported early Saturday evening as downpours moved across the region. Nearly 500 Eversource customers were out in Falmourh with over 800 in West Barnstsble. Eversource crews were working to restore service.
Scattered power outages reported as downpours move in
January 25, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
