Scattered power outages reported as downpours move in

January 25, 2020

CAPE COD – Scattered power outages were reported early Saturday evening as downpours moved across the region. Nearly 500 Eversource customers were out in Falmourh with over 800 in West Barnstsble. Eversource crews were working to restore service.

