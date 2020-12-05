You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Scattered power outages reported as winds up to 71 MPH and heavy rains move through

December 5, 2020

CAPE COD – A strong nor’easter produced strong winds and heavy rains Saturday afternoon. as of 5 PM, over 500 Eversource customers were without power in Falmouth with over 300 in West Barnstable. A tree was reported down in the area on Route 28 and Osterville/West Barnstable Road. In Yarmouth, another tree was reported down in the area of Route 6A and Summer Street. About 200 customers lost power because of that incident. Another large tree was reported down on Bournedale Road. 3.45 inches of rain had fallen in Mashpee.

6 PM update: Large tree reported down with wires in Harwich on Queen Anne Road near Daluze Drive. Firefighters were investigating electrical smoke in a nearby residence. A 71 MPH wind gust was reported in Provincetown with a 64 MPH wind gust in Dennis.

6:30 PM update: Large tree down across Route 6 east of exit 12 in Orleans. Motorists should expect delays. 700 customers without power in Brewster. A little over 3,000 customers in the dark across the Cape. Over 1,200 of those are in Barnstable.

7 PM update: Large tree down on Monument Road in Orleans. The road is ccompletely blocked. 2,000 customers without power due to this incident.

CWN will provide storm updates as warranted

