Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

950 AM EDT Tue Jul 14 2020

Barnstable MA-Dukes MA-Nantucket MA-

Including the cities of: Chatham, Falmouth, Provincetown, Vineyard Haven,

Nantucket

…SCATTERED STRONG TO LOCALLY SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE TODAY…

Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop today across a large part of Southern New England. A few storms may become strong to locally severe, with the main severe weather threat being damaging straight-line winds with hail a secondary threat. In addition, heavy rainfall associated with the thunderstorms may result in localized street flooding.

Storms are anticipated to develop near northern Massachusetts by late this morning, with storms moving southeastward through the afternoon across the remainder of Massachusetts, Rhode Island into northern Connecticut. Storms are expected to decrease in number and intensity by early this evening.

Stay tuned to local media and television outlets for later statements and possible warnings. Be prepared to take the necessary preparedness actions if warnings are issued for your area.