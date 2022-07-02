Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms expected to redevelop this afternoon into early evening



Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

1126 AM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

…SCATTERED STRONG TO SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS TO RE-DEVELOP THIS AFTERNOON INTO EARLY THIS EVENING…

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to re-develop between 2 to 4 PM across northwestern Massachusetts, then move southeastward through Connecticut, Rhode Island and eastern and southeastern Massachusetts late this afternoon into early tonight. Thunderstorms are expected to weaken and shift offshore by 10 PM.

Some thunderstorms may become strong to severe, producing strong winds capable of localized damage, small hailstones, and frequent cloud to ground lightning strikes. Torrential rainfall can also be expected, which could produce localized instances of flooding, especially in urbanized and in poor drainage areas.

If you have plans outdoors this afternoon, keep an eye to the sky for rapidly changing weather conditions. If threatening weather approaches, seek appropriate shelter in a sturdy building and away from windows. Make sure that you have multiple ways to receive later statements and possible warnings.