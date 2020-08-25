Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms possible from noon to 8 PM



Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

937 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

…SCATTERED STRONG TO SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE BETWEEN NOON AND 8 PM THIS EVENING WITH THE GREATEST RISK ACROSS CONNECTICUT RHODE ISLAND AND SOUTHEAST MASSACHUSETTS…

Scattered thunderstorms are again expected to develop after noon or 1 PM this afternoon. Some of the storms may become strong to severe with the main threat being damaging wind gusts and some large hail. Heavy rain and brief urban street flooding will also be possible.

The threat for strong to severe storms is possible across the entire region, but the highest risk appears to be across Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeast Massachusetts.

Dangerous cloud to ground lightning will be possible with any of the thunderstorms this afternoon and early this evening. Those with outdoor plans should keep an eye to the sky and prepare to seek shelter if threatening weather approaches.

Cape Wide News will be closely monitoring this developing weather situation.