Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms possible today

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms possible today

May 23, 2024

CAPE COD – The National Weather Service is advising that isolated to scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon and rvening anytime between 12-8 PM. Strong to damaging winds, hail, frequent lightning and heavy downpours leading to urban and poor drainage flooding are the primary threats. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed nearly all of Southern New England in a marginal risk of severe weather with the greatest potential in interior Southern New England from Boston to Providence north and west.

CWN will be closely monitoring this developing weather situation

