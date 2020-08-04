Scattered power outages as last squall line from Isaias moves across the Cape

CAPE COD – Scattered power outages were reported late Tuesday afternoon. Westerly winds gusting up to 49 MPH as the last squall lines from Isaias moved across the Cape brought down wires and some tree limbs. Outages were reported in Mashpee, Sandwich, Bourne, Brewster and parts of Barnstable. As of 7 PM over Eversource reported over 600 customers without power. After 7 PM 450 customers lost power in Truro. As of 8 PM, outages had ballooned to 1,800. Radar shows all showers offshore and winds should diminish overnight.
CWN will have continuing coverage of the storm as warranted.
August 4, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
