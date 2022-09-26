School bus and truck collide in Marstons Mills



MARSTONS MILLS – A school bus and a truck collided in Marstons Mills around 7:15 AM Monday. The crash happened on River Road just east of Wakeby Road. Firefighters had to extricate the bus driver from the wreckage. The bus driver was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth after it was learned MedFlight could not fly due to weather. Luckily it does not appear there were any students on the bus at the time of the crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Update from COMM FD: At 7:20 AM on Monday, the Centerville-Osterville Marstons Mills (COMM) Fire Department was dispatched to the area of River Road and Rosa Lane in Marstons Mills for a motor vehicle crash involving a school bus. Car 321, Engine 306 and Ambulances 327 and 325 responded. Upon arrival, crews found a 2 vehicle accident involving a 1 ton dump truck and a school bus with heavy damage.

Crews used extrication equipment to free the operator of the bus. The school bus was not occupied by any students. The operator of the truck did not require extrication.

The operator of the school bus was transported to South Shore Hospital, operator of the truck was transported to Cape Cod Hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Barnstable Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police.

Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service (used with permission)