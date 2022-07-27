FALMOUTH – A scooter operator was seriously injured in a fall from his bike in Falmouth. It happened shortly before 4:30 PM Wednesday on Edgewater Drive East. The victim, who reportedly suffered multiple injuries, was transported to Falmouth Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Falmouth Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
Scooter operator seriously injured in fall in Falmouth
July 27, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
