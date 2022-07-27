You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Scooter operator seriously injured in fall in Falmouth

Scooter operator seriously injured in fall in Falmouth

July 27, 2022

FALMOUTH – A scooter operator was seriously injured in a fall from his bike in Falmouth. It happened shortly before 4:30 PM Wednesday on Edgewater Drive East. The victim, who reportedly suffered multiple injuries, was transported to Falmouth Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Falmouth Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 