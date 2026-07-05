YARMOUTH – A scooter rider was injured in a collision with a vehicle in Yarmouth sometime before 3 PM Sunday. The collision happened on Route 28 by the Super 8 motel near the Barnstable town line. Bystanders reportedly assisted in extricating the victim who was evaluated for a reported leg injury. Yarmouth Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
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Scooter rider injured in collision with car in Yarmouth
July 5, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Yarmouth