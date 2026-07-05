You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Scooter rider injured in collision with car in Yarmouth

Scooter rider injured in collision with car in Yarmouth

July 5, 2026

YARMOUTH – A scooter rider was injured in a collision with a vehicle in Yarmouth sometime before 3 PM Sunday. The collision happened on Route 28 by the Super 8 motel near the Barnstable town line. Bystanders reportedly assisted in extricating the victim who was evaluated for a reported leg injury. Yarmouth Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 