HARWICH – On Thursday November 4, 2021 from 8 AM – 3 PM the Barnstable County Search and Rescue Team will be performing a drill at Thompson’s Field Conservation Area. There should be little impact to the area other than the parking of vehicles and personnel performing the drill. It’s possible small atv or similar might be part of the drill. If you see drill team members, please leave them alone to perform their drill. If you have questions, please call Harwich Fire Department at (508) 430-7546
Search and rescue drill to be held at Harwich park on Thursday
November 4, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
