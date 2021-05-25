You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Search for man wanted for domestic assault centered on Brewster

May 25, 2021

Darren Devine

BREWSTER – The Brewster Police Department is currently searching for Darren Devine (age 30). Devine is wanted in connection with a violent assault that occurred in Chatham over the weekend. He was seen on Anawan Road off of Millstone Road earlier this afternoon. Currently, there is an increased police presence in the area searching for the subject. Anyone with any information about Devine’s location is encouraged to contact the police department at 508-896-7011. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and no shoes and he is clean shaven with a buzz style haircut.

The search was centered at Hawks Nest State Park in Harwich in Monday.

