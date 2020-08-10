You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Search for four missing people in area of Chapin Beach in Dennis ends sucessfully

Search for four missing people in area of Chapin Beach in Dennis ends sucessfully

August 9, 2020

DENNIS – A large search was underway in Dennis late Sunday evening. Shortly before 9:00 PM a report came in of four people overdue. According to reports, the four had planned to float down the creek from the area of New Boston Road to Chapin Beach. Rescuers searched the area by ATV and boat. Yarmouth firefighters also assisted in the search. A helicopter was requested from the Mass State Police. Luckily, about 9:40 PM, the four people were located safe near the Aquacultural Research Corporation near the beach. They were evaluated but appeared okay.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 