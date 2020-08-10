DENNIS – A large search was underway in Dennis late Sunday evening. Shortly before 9:00 PM a report came in of four people overdue. According to reports, the four had planned to float down the creek from the area of New Boston Road to Chapin Beach. Rescuers searched the area by ATV and boat. Yarmouth firefighters also assisted in the search. A helicopter was requested from the Mass State Police. Luckily, about 9:40 PM, the four people were located safe near the Aquacultural Research Corporation near the beach. They were evaluated but appeared okay.
Search for four missing people in area of Chapin Beach in Dennis ends sucessfully
August 9, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
