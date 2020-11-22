OSTERVILLE – A large scale search was underway for a missing person in Osterville Sunday afternoon. The Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team was called to search the area of Joshua’s Pond off Tower Hill Road about 3 PM to check the well-being of the missing person. A Mass State Police helicopter is also on scene. Officials said there was no danger to the public. About 4 PM, the helicopter located the person who was taken by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation.
Missing person located after intense search in Osterville
November 22, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
