Missing person located after intense search in Osterville

November 22, 2020

OSTERVILLE – A large scale search was underway for a missing person in Osterville Sunday afternoon. The Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team was called to search the area of Joshua’s Pond off Tower Hill Road about 3 PM to check the well-being of the missing person. A Mass State Police helicopter is also on scene. Officials said there was no danger to the public. About 4 PM, the helicopter located the person who was taken by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation.

