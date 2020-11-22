Missing person located after intense search in Osterville

OSTERVILLE – A large scale search was underway for a missing person in Osterville Sunday afternoon. The Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team was called to search the area of Joshua’s Pond off Tower Hill Road about 3 PM to check the well-being of the missing person. A Mass State Police helicopter is also on scene. Officials said there was no danger to the public. About 4 PM, the helicopter located the person who was taken by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation.