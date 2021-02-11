You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Search warrant execution leads to arrest for counterfeit merchandise in Dennis

February 11, 2021

COURTESY OF THE DENNIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

DENNIS – Dennis Police report that on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, after a month-long investigation into the sale of unlicensed trademarked merchandise at The Headstash, 313 Route 28, West Dennis

Dennis Police Detectives, assisted by members of the Massachusetts State Police Drug Task Force and a Private Investigator employed by the trademark holders, executed a search warrant. The Headstash is a business that sells smoking accessories and vaping supplies. As a result of the search warrant over $15,000.00 in merchandise, US currency and computer equipment was seized. The owner of the business, Wyatt E. St. Germain, 24, of Harwich was arrested and charged with five felony counts of distribution of counterfeit merchandise and three misdemeanor counts of distribution of counterfeit merchandise.

St. Germain was later arraigned at the Second District Court in Orleans.

