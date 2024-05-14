Search warrant leads to drug charges against Wareham man



WAREHAM – On May 8, 2024, the Wareham Police Criminal Investigation Division along with the Patrol Division served narcotic related search warrants at a residence in Wareham, which resulted in an arrest, and the seizure of suspected Fentanyl and drug related paraphernalia.

Alexander Lugo, 41-years-old of Wareham was charged with Possession with intent to Distribute Class A (Fentanyl).

Lugo was arraigned at the Wareham Fourth 4th District Court.

Chief Walter Correia praised the Wareham Police Criminal Investigation Division and the officers involved in the investigation for taking potential lethal drugs off the streets of Wareham.