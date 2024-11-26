Search warrant leads to drug trafficking arrest in Yarmouth



YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police Detectives, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Cape Cod Resident Office, executed a search warrant Monday afternoon at a South Yarmouth residence located off Route 28. During the warrant execution, Yarmouth Police Detective Ambrosini deployed his partner, K9 Gauge, who located more than 10 grams of counterfeit oxycodone, made from fentanyl, in the suspect’s car. An increasing number of counterfeit pills may contain lethal amounts of fentanyl and are extremely dangerous because they often appear identical to real prescription pills.

Ajaydus Cruz, 28, of South Yarmouth was charged with Trafficking in More than 10 grams of Fentanyl. Cruz was arraigned Tuesday morning at Barnstable District Court.