Search warrant leads to two arrests on drug charges in Wareham

WAREHAM – After an investigation into illegal drug sales in the Wareham area, police served six search warrants on Wednesday afternoon March 25, and two arrests were made. Wareham Police assisted by multiple other police agencies simultaneously raided three homes in Onset. In addition police raided homes in Taunton, Fall River, and Middleboro.

The homes raided in town were;

298 Onset Avenue

353 Onset Avenue, Apartment 2

9 Midway Street

Arrested as part of the investigation were;

Thomas M. Gomes, 33, of 212 Wareham Street, Apartment 1, Middleboro, charged with conspiracy to violate drug laws, possession of a firearm without a permit, and possession with intent to distribute a Class “B” drug subsequent offense.

Eric Crumbley, 32, of 144 High Street, Apartment 2, Wareham, charged with conspiracy to violate drug laws, possession of a firearm without a permit, and illegal possession of a Class “B” drug.

During the raids $46,000 cash was seized from the 353 Onset Avenue, Apartment 2 address as well five cell phones, and a digital scale.

At the Midway Street location detectives seized a firearm, suspected cocaine, and multiple items consistent with illegal drug sales.

When placed in custody Mr. Gomes had over $2,300 cash in his possession in addition to multiple cell phones. Mr. Crumbley had over $100.00 cash when arrested.