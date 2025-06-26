Search warrant yields gun, drugs and money

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: Yarmouth Police Detectives, along with the Massachusetts State Police and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Cape Cod Resident Office, executed a search warrant Tuesday afternoon at the Yarmouth Commons Apartment Community. The apartment was also known to have children that live there.

Upon execution of the warrant, detectives located approximately four pounds of Psilocybin mushrooms, over 12 grams of cocaine, over 10 grams of counterfeit (Fentanyl) Adderall tablets, over $15,000 cash, and a .45 caliber handgun. Also located was a quantity of marijuana, suboxone, and gabapentin.

Joseph Delancey, 25, of South Yarmouth was charged with Possessing a Firearm without an FID Card, Possessing Ammunition without an FID Card, Improper Storage of a Firearm, Leaving a Firearm Unattended, Leaving Ammunition Unattended, Reckless Endangerment of a Child, and Possession of a Class D Drug w/Intent to Distribute.

Tammy Gagnon, 53, of South Yarmouth was charged with Trafficking in more than 10 grams of Fentanyl, Possession of a Class B Drug w/Intent to Distribute (Cocaine), Possession of a Class B Drug w/Intent to Distribute (Adderall), Possession of a Class B Drug w/Intent to Distribute (Suboxone), Possession of a Class C Drug w/Intent to Distribute (Psilocybin), Possession of a Class D Drug w/Intent to Distribute (Marijuana), Possession of a Class E Drug w/Intent to Distribute (Gabapentin).

Both were arraigned in Barnstable District Court Wednesday.