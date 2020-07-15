You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Secion of Yarmouth Road closed after car vs box truck

July 15, 2020

John P. Carroll/CWN

HYANNIS – A car reportedly collided with a box truck in Hyannis sometime before 9:30 AM. The crash happened on Yarmouth Road (Willow Street) at Ferndoc Street. The car reportedly ended up under the truck. The driver was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmoiuth Road was closeed in the area and traffic rerouted. The crash is under investigtation by Barnstable Police.

