Second crash on Route 6 in Yarmouth closes highway

Second crash on Route 6 in Yarmouth closes highway

December 11, 2020

YARMOUTH – A second crash at the scene of this morning’s earlier crash closed Route 6 westbound by exit 8. At least three vehicles were involved in this latest crash, and at least two ambulances were called to the scene. The highway reopened shortly before 11 AM but heavy delays were likely for some time. Further details were not immediately available.

