WAREHAM – Wareham Fire reports that there is currently a road closure on Route 28 in front of Ballard Truck Center (2380 Cranberry Highway), due to a motor vehicle crash involving a telephone pole. The roadway will remain closed for the next hour until the vehicle has been safely removed and the telephone pole has been secured. Please seek an alternate route.
Section of Cranberry Highway in Wareham closed due to car vs pole crash
April 5, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
