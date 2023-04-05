You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Section of Cranberry Highway in Wareham closed due to car vs pole crash

April 5, 2023

Wareham Fire/CWN

WAREHAM – Wareham Fire reports that there is currently a road closure on Route 28 in front of Ballard Truck Center (2380 Cranberry Highway), due to a motor vehicle crash involving a telephone pole. The roadway will remain closed for the next hour until the vehicle has been safely removed and the telephone pole has been secured. Please seek an alternate route.

