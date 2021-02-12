HARWICH – No injuries were reported after a pickup truck struck a utility pole in Harwich shortly after 4 PM Friday. The impact sheared the pole and forced the closure of a section of Queen Anne Road west of Route 124. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.
Section of Queen Anne Road in Harwich closed after pickup vs pole
February 12, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Impeachment: Dems End Opening Arguments in Trump Trial
- Cape Cod Commission to Host Virus Workshop Series
- Cape Cod COVID Task Force Disappointed by Vaccine Roll-out
- Families in Need Get Help For Valentine’s Day
- COVID Vaccine Clinic Opens Appointments in Orleans
- Applications Open for Monomoy Dollars for Scholars Program
- Baker Announces $64 Million in Grants for Businesses
- Wellfleet Preservation Hall Hosting Valentine’s Cooking Event Friday
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Cooperative Extension – Fisheries & Aquaculture
- Sunday Journal – Boys And Girls Club Of Cape Cod
- Sunday Journal – Spaulding Rehabilitation
- Impeachment: House Managers Wrap Up 1st Full Day of Arguments
- Healey Supporting Racial Equity in Opioid Treatment