You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Section of Queen Anne Road in Harwich closed after pickup vs pole

Section of Queen Anne Road in Harwich closed after pickup vs pole

February 12, 2021

HARWICH – No injuries were reported after a pickup truck struck a utility pole in Harwich shortly after 4 PM Friday. The impact sheared the pole and forced the closure of a section of Queen Anne Road west of Route 124. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.

