FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are investigating this crash on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) between Ballymeade and Sam Turner Road. A trailer with construction equipment appeared to have separated from a tow vehicle and overturned into a tree. No injuries were reported. The road was closed until the scene could be cleared.
Photos by Falmouth Police/CWN
Section of Route 151 in Falmouth closed after trailer crash
May 14, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
