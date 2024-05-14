You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Section of Route 151 in Falmouth closed after trailer crash

May 14, 2024



FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are investigating this crash on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) between Ballymeade and Sam Turner Road. A trailer with construction equipment appeared to have separated from a tow vehicle and overturned into a tree. No injuries were reported. The road was closed until the scene could be cleared.
Photos by Falmouth Police/CWN

