Section of Route 28 in Dennis closed after car vs pole crash

Section of Route 28 in Dennis closed after car vs pole crash

April 8, 2021

DENNIS – Dennis Police report that Route 28 between Trotting Park Road and Old Main Street in West Dennis was closed Thursday morning due to a motor vehicle crash involving a utility pole in the area of the Breakfast Room restaurant. Traffic was being detoured onto Old Main Street and Trotting Park Road until Eversource could arrive and assess the damage.

 
 
