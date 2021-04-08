DENNIS – Dennis Police report that Route 28 between Trotting Park Road and Old Main Street in West Dennis was closed Thursday morning due to a motor vehicle crash involving a utility pole in the area of the Breakfast Room restaurant. Traffic was being detoured onto Old Main Street and Trotting Park Road until Eversource could arrive and assess the damage.
Section of Route 28 in Dennis closed after car vs pole crash
April 8, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
