Crashes cause traffic delays on highways in Mashpee, Brewster and Falmouth

MASHPEE – A car and bicycle reportedly collided in Mashpee just after 2:30 PM Monday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) At Old Cemetery Road. The cyclist was transported to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. Route 28 in the area was closed while the scene was worked. Mashpee Police are investigating the crash.

BREWSTER – A traffic crash was reported on Route 6 at the Orleans/Brewster town line about 3 PM. A car reportedly struck a guardrail. No injuries were reported but traffic was stalled in the area. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

FALMOUTH – FALMOUTH – One person was evaluated after a traffic crash in Falmouth. The collision happened on West Falmouth Highway (Route 28) in the area of Braeside Road about 3:15 PM. Route 28 was closed between Braeside Road and Palmer Avenue. Further details were not immediately available.