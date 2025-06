Click to print (Opens in new window)

YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: AVOID CAMP STREET. Route 28 at Camp Street is IMPASSABLE! A tractor trailer towing a boat has become stuck at the intersection. ALL traffic is being diverted around the area.

Please avoid Route 28 between Town Brook Road and Bakers Square at the town line.

Use Willow Street to Yarmouth Road to access Cape Cod Hospital