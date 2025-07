Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

TRURO – A section of Route 6 in Truro was closed after a traffic crash. The collision was reported on Route 6 by Arrowhead Road shortly after 9 AM Tuesday. The highway was closed between Arrowhead Road and Standish Way. No serious injuries were reported. Truro Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

The roadway reopened about 10 AM.