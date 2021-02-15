You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Section of Route 6 in Eastham closed due to damaged utility pole

February 15, 2021


EASTHAM – Route 6 in Eastham was closed in the area of Hay Road about 10 AM Monday. According to reports, a vehicle struck a utility pole and left the scene. The pole was compromised and in possible danger of toppling so traffic was being detoured around the scene until Eversource crews could arrive. Motorists should expect delays and follow detours around the scene.

