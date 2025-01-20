SANDWICH – A tractor-trailer truck snagged wires on Route 6A near Sandy Neck Road in Sandwich around 9:45 AM Monday. The impact reportedly snapped a utility pole and knocked out power to 457 Eversource customers. The truck driver was not injured. Route 6A was closed in the area and motorists were urged to seek alternate routes.
Semi truck snags wires toppling pole and knocking out power in Sandwich
January 20, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
