Seniors at Upper Cape Tech launch GoFundMe for teen brothers after icy Bourne crash



BOURNE – An icy crash in Bourne this past Tuesday resulted in teen brothers being hospitalized in the PICU at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Rhode Island.

Seniors at Upper Cape Tech set up a GoFundMe to the help the family and create a space for updates on how Colin and Evan are doing. An update posted yesterday states that both teens are awake and improving.

The two brothers, Colin and Evan, have recently been in a serious car crash and are in the hospital with life threatening injuries. The seniors at Upper Cape Tech would like to help these two brothers and their family recover and help pay for medical bills. Colin and his brother have been two of the nicest kids we know, and never had a bad thing to say about anyone. They’ve always been positive and funny. Any support will help keep stress off the family.

To view the GoFundMe please visit: gf.me/v/c/y7fv/1uftvg1nao