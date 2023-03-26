You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Series of crashes temporarily closes Route 6 in Sandwich

March 25, 2023

SANDWICH – A series of crashes was reported on Route 6 in Sandwich shortly after 10 PM Saturday. The crashes happened between Route 130 and the Sagamore Bridge. No serious injuries were reported. The highway was closed westbound until the scene was cleared. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crashes.

