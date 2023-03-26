SANDWICH – A series of crashes was reported on Route 6 in Sandwich shortly after 10 PM Saturday. The crashes happened between Route 130 and the Sagamore Bridge. No serious injuries were reported. The highway was closed westbound until the scene was cleared. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crashes.
Series of crashes temporarily closes Route 6 in Sandwich
March 25, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
