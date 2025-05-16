Updated: Serious car vs motorcycle crash reported in Bourne

BOURNE – A car and motorcycle collided in Bourne Thursday evening. The crash happened on Sandwich Road at the Mid-Cape Connector about 8 PM. The motorcyclist reportedly suffered potentially life-threatening injuries. MedFlight was not available so that victim was rushed by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Several people in the car were evaluated for injuries that were not life-threatening. Bourne Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

From Bourne Police: The Mid Cape Highway Connector to Sandwich Road is currently closed due to a serious Motor Vehicle Crash involving an SUV and motorcycle. There were multiple injuries with suspected serious bodily injury to the motorcycle operator.

Any traffic attempting to exit the Mid Cape Hwy (on-Cape) to Sandwich Road will be turned around at the Market Basket and detoured to Sandwich exit. Any traffic from Sandwich Road will be redirected to Sandwich.

The Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Countil Crash Reconstruction Team is enroute to investigate the crash.

MSP assisting with traffic control.