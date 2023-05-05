Serious crash closes Route 132 near Airport Rotary





HYANNIS – A serious crash was reported in Hyannis about 1:30 PM Friday, sending at least one person to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash happened on Iyannough Road (Route 132) at Hinckley Road. A small box truck had front end damage and a GMC Yukon appeared to have overturned and ended up back on its wheels. A utility pole was struck leaving wires across Route 132 which was closed at the Rotary and at Nightingale Lane. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. Barnstable Police were on scene directing traffic and investigating the cause of the crash. By 3 PM, the vehicles had been removed and the road was expected to reopen shortly.



Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN