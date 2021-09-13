Serious crash on Route 6 in Eastham

EASTHAM – Officials were called to a major crash in Eastham shortly after 8:30 PM. An Eastham Police officer came upon the scene just after the crash happened on Route 6 in front of the Brickhouse Restaurant. Rescuers reportedly had to extricate a victim and perform CPR. A Wellfleet ambulance was called to the scene to evaluate two other victims. Eastham Police called for the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Crash Reconstruction team to respond to investigate the cause of the crash. Route 6 was closed and traffic detoured while the scene was worked.