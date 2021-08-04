You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Serious crash on Willow Street at Route 6

Serious crash on Willow Street at Route 6

August 4, 2021

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth firefighters were called to.a serious crash about 10:30 AM Wednesday. The crash happened on Willow Street at the Route 6 on ramps. One victim had to be extricated using the Jaws of Life. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at Barnstable Municipal Airport to fly the victim to a trauma center. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.

