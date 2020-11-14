You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Serious crash reported in Mashpee

Serious crash reported in Mashpee

November 13, 2020

MASHPEE – Mashpee Police are investigating a serious crash shortly after 9;30 PM. The incident happened on Mashpee Neck Road at the boat ramp. Firefighters had to extricate the victim from the scene. Further details were not immediately available.

