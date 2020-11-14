MASHPEE – Mashpee Police are investigating a serious crash shortly after 9;30 PM. The incident happened on Mashpee Neck Road at the boat ramp. Firefighters had to extricate the victim from the scene. Further details were not immediately available.
Serious crash reported in Mashpee
November 13, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
