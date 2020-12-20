BOURNE – Officials were called to a serious crash on Route 3 just north of the Sagamore Bridge about 10 AM Sunday morning. According to reports, a person was ejected from one of the vehicles. That victim was rushed to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. A second ambulance was called to the scene. The crash is under investigation by State Police.
Serious crash reported on Route 3 just north of Sagamore Bridge
December 20, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
