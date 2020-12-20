You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Serious crash reported on Route 3 just north of Sagamore Bridge

Serious crash reported on Route 3 just north of Sagamore Bridge

December 20, 2020

MassDOT/CWN

BOURNE – Officials were called to a serious crash on Route 3 just north of the Sagamore Bridge about 10 AM Sunday morning. According to reports, a person was ejected from one of the vehicles. That victim was rushed to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. A second ambulance was called to the scene. The crash is under investigation by State Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 