Serious crash snarls traffic on West Main Street in Hyannis

Serious crash snarls traffic on West Main Street in Hyannis

September 8, 2022

HYANNIS – A reported head-on crash snarled traffic along West Main Street in Hyannis around 3:30 PM Thursday. The crash happened between the rotary and Pitcher’s Way. Barnstable Police are investigating if a medical condition contributed to the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

