BREWSTER – A car vs bicycle crash was reported in Brewster about 9 PM. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 6A) by the Eddy Elementary School. The female victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Brewster Police called for the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Crash Reconstruction Team to investigate the cause of the crash. Main Street was closed between Underpass Road and Point Of Rocks Road. Further details were not immediately available.
Serious injuries reported after car vs bicycle in Brewster
July 5, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- First GOP Hopeful Geoff Diehl Announces Bid for Governor
- US Lobster Fisheries Anxious Over Upcoming Whale Protections
- Mashpee Commons Details Expansion Plans
- Nauset Estuary Dredging Project Moving Forward
- Mashpee Wrestles with Algae Blooms as Summer Heats Up
- Local Music Community Shows Resiliency in Face of Pandemic
- Massachusetts Police ID Suspects in Armed Highway Standoff
- APCC Seeks Records in Joint Base Gun Range Controversy
- Falmouth Hospital Recognized Nationally for Stroke Care
- Regional Summit will Tackle Cape Cod’s Biggest Issues
- 11 People in Custody After Hourslong Armed Standoff on I-95
- Season’s First West Nile Virus-Positive Mosquito Detected
- Summer Recycling Campaign Launching for Cape Cod