Serious injuries reported after car vs bicycle in Brewster

July 5, 2021

BREWSTER – A car vs bicycle crash was reported in Brewster about 9 PM. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 6A) by the Eddy Elementary School. The female victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Brewster Police called for the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Crash Reconstruction Team to investigate the cause of the crash. Main Street was closed between Underpass Road and Point Of Rocks Road. Further details were not immediately available.

