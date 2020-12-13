You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Serious injury reported in crash at entrance to Scusset Beach

Serious injury reported in crash at entrance to Scusset Beach

December 12, 2020

SANDWICH/BOURNE – A single-vehicle crash seriously injured one person late Saturday evening. The crash happened shortly before 11 PM on Scusset Beach Road at the gatehouse to the beach. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free the driver. A MedFlight helicopter was requested but unable to respond due to weather so the victim was taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital trauma center in Providence. State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

