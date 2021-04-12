You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Several agencies respond to brush fire in Mashpee

Several agencies respond to brush fire in Mashpee

April 12, 2021

MASHPEE – Local and state agencies were called to a brush fire in Mashpee around 3 PM Monday. The fire was reported burning between Great Hay Road and Polaris Drive. The fire was discovered by a Mass Department of Conservation and Recreation official. Brush trucks from neighboring towns also responded. The fire was reported to be about 10 acres in size and was described as slow moving. No homes were being threatening by the fire.

