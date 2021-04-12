MASHPEE – Local and state agencies were called to a brush fire in Mashpee around 3 PM Monday. The fire was reported burning between Great Hay Road and Polaris Drive. The fire was discovered by a Mass Department of Conservation and Recreation official. Brush trucks from neighboring towns also responded. The fire was reported to be about 10 acres in size and was described as slow moving. No homes were being threatening by the fire.
Several agencies respond to brush fire in Mashpee
April 12, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
